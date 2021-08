UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead in the roadway after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded at 10:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Pineland Road in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they found a white man deceased lying in the roadway from a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.