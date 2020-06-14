Man found dead in Saluda River, sheriff’s office says

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was found dead in the Saluda River on Sunday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

This comes one day after rescue crews were sent to the river to search for a man who was reported missing after entering the river around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Previous Story (6/13):

Crews are on the scene of a possible drowning in Pelzer, Anderson County Dispatch confirmed to 7 News.

Dispatch officials said EMS responded to the Saluda River at Old River Rd. and Finley St. around 5:50 p.m. Saturday night. Anderson Technical Rescue is currently on scene with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Highway 20 near the river is currently closed while search operations are underway.