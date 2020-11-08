Man found dead in Union Co. woods, coroner says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after being found in a wooded area in Jonesville Sunday afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said.

According to a report from the coroner’s office, John Michael Houser of Kings Mountain, N.C. was found dead in a wooded area off of Red Bud Lane in Jonesville around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies, along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 in regards to a missing hunter. K-9 departments were deployed as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit. After searching until late Saturday night, searches resumed Sunday morning until Houser was found that afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories