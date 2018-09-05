Man found dead in vehicle parked at apt. complex near SC State Univ.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORANGEBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - A man was found dead in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex across from SC State University, according to Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

It happened early Wednesday morning at University Village.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots nearby earlier in the evening.

Ravenell said they haven't confirmed the gunshots and body are related.

The sheriff said they are waiting on an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

If you have any information contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.