Man found safe after days of searching in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL, NC (WSPA) – Officials say a New Jersey man missing for four nights in Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been found.

Kevin Mark Lynch was found around 4:25pm near the Cataloochee Divide Trail and was alert and responsive, according to park rangers.

Lynch went missing Saturday afternoon and in the days since, hundreds of rescuers have been out searching.

Aerial view of search for Kevin Lynch in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (From: Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Crews said Lynch’s hat and sunglasses were found earlier Wednesday afternoon around 1,600 feet southeast of the trail and eventually a team was able to find him.

Lynch was found around three-quarters of a mile from where he was last seen.

Lynch was taken to Haywood Regional Medical Center where he will be reunited with his family.

“From the moment we learned of Lynch’s disappearance, Haywood County Emergency Management and National Park Service staff worked quickly to take an aggressive and proactive approach with search tactics due to the dire circumstances surrounding Lynch’s health condition,” said Park Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy.

Lynch went missing around 3:20pm Saturday at the Swag Resort near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County.

Lynch was believed to be suffering from mild dementia and may have been confused about his location.