Man found shot along Greenville Co. road, investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies received a call at around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a gunshot victim near the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive and Old Bramlett Road after a man was found lying along the road by someone passing by the area.

After arriving on-scene, deputies found the victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, and remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there is no motive for the shooting at this time, as well as no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.