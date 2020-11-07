Man found shot at Walmart parking lot in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on White Horse Rd. on Friday night. (Photo: Jordan Aiken)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been found shot in a Walmart parking lot in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Walmart on White Horse Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

They say an adult male was found with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the gunshot victim in the parking. He appeared to have been shot at least one time, deputies said.

The victim was stable and transported to the hospital for treatment. The shooter allegedly fled in a grey vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories