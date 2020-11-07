Man found shot at Walmart parking lot in Greenville Co.

One person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on White Horse Rd. on Friday night. (Photo: Jordan Aiken)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been found shot in a Walmart parking lot in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Walmart on White Horse Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

They say an adult male was found with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the gunshot victim in the parking. He appeared to have been shot at least one time, deputies said.

The victim was stable and transported to the hospital for treatment. The shooter allegedly fled in a grey vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.