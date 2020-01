GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found shot to death in a car at an apartment complex in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 12:16 a.m. to Azalea Place Apartments, located at 663 Rutherford Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle had been shot at least one.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.