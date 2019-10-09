Man found shot on Interurban Ave in Greenville Co., sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Interurban Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. in regard to a gunshot victim, and when they arrive on-scene they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Lt. Jimmy Bolt said it appears the man’s injuries are non life-threatening.

Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.