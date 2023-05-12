GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County man was arrested Thursday night after a man was found shot to death.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Green Acres Drive Extension shortly after 8 p.m. in Ware Shoals.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and obtain a search warrant for a nearby residence.

The sheriff’s office charged 42-year-old Justin Moody with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies recovered property belonging to the victim as well as evidence linking Moody to the crime scene during the execution of the search warrant.

Officials said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Moody was apprehended and taken into custody.

