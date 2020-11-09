Man found with gunshot wound in Walgreens parking lot in Gaffney, investigation underway

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to the parking lot of Walgreens on Floyd Baker Boulevard at around 4 p.m. in regard to a shooting with injuries.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

The man was then flown to Spartanburg Medical Cener, where he is reported to be in good condition.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

