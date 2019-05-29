Man gets 13 years for 2017 attempted murder, standoff in WNC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – An Arden man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison after he was convicted last Friday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to a news release from the office of District Attorney Greg Newman, Paul Bryan Killian, 60, was convicted by a Henderson County jury Friday and Superior Court Judge William Coward sentenced him to 13 years and six months in prison.

Killian will reportedly be eligible for release after serving 10 years and three months in prison.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Killian and his wife had reportedly ended a meeting at a local insurance office in Mills River.

According to the release, Killian and his wife were separated, and Killian waited for her to get into her car and an argument took place in the parking lot.

His wife reportedly got into her car and pulled out to leave, and Killian followed her into the road and rammed the back of her vehicle. The woman’s vehicle then went off the road.

According to the release, Killian got out of his truck with a handgun and approached her car. She was able to speed away as witnesses said he shot at least six shots at his wife’s moving car.

After his wife left the scene, Killian chased her in his truck and both vehicles turned onto Boylston Highway.

Killian then rammed the driver’s side door of his wife’s car, as she called 911.

Fletcher Police Department officers and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, and assisted the woman in Fletcher.

Killian was later found at his home in Arden, where he had reportedly barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender to deputies.

Asheville Police Department officers, as well as Fletcher Police also responded to the scene.

According to the release, the standoff ended close to midnight and Killian was taken into custody.

He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, but District Attorney Greg Newman later recommended the charge of attempted murder.

“Clearly, this is not the way you handle your disputes with spouses or anyone else,” Newman said. “To me, when I reviewed the facts with our sheriff’s department, Mr. Killian’s behavior supported the higher charge of Attemped First Degree Murder. It was not a close call. Shooting a gun at a moving car in public could have had catastrophic consequences. Mr. Killian is fortunate that a bullet did not strike his wife or someone else that just happened to be in that area around 3:00 p.m. Otherwise, he would have been facing a different penalty all together. We are fortunate that as disturbing as this situation was, it did not result in the loss of life.”