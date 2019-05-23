Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to charges related to child pornography

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oscar Brogdon, Jr.

(WSPA) - A Spartanburg County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges related to child pornography.

According to a news release from the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson, Oscar Lindsay Brogdon, Jr., pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

In July 2017, investigators found a user, Brogdon, requesting child pornography files on the internet.

A search of Brogdon's home revealed over 40,000 files of child pornography -- with a large portion the images being altered to place faces of child Brogdon knows over the children's faces in the child pornography.

Brogdon also reportedly put his face in some of the images.

"The forensic examination also revealed that cameras had been set up in the defendant's bedroom and bathroom where he had filmed children and adults undressing. All of this behavior appears to have occurred since 2003," from the release.

"All child pornography cases are abominable, but this case is particularly unnerving," Attorney General Alan Wilson said. "We're glad the judge took that into account and gave a substantial sentence."

According to the release, Brogdon was sentenced to five years on the voyeurism charge and 10 years on one of the second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges. The other second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charge will run concurrently.

Brogdon also reportedly consented to the forfeiture of his seize devices and will have to register as a sex offender once released from prison.