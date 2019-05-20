Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to DUI resulting in death charge

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Gabriel Martinez Perez, 52, was sentenced on May 16.

Evidence presented during the plea hearing revealed that on Sept. 30, 2018 Perez was traveling west on Laurens Road and made a left turn onto East Washington Street.

Perez’s vehicle was traveling at around 20 mph and failed to yield to oncoming traffic when he turned onto East Washington Street.

According to the release, Perez’s vehicle hit a moped, which was being driven by Ioannis Tsantakis, that was traveling through the intersection, causing Tsantakis to be thrown over the top of Perez’s vehicle. Tsantakis died from injuries from the crash.

Perez’s BAC was reportedly .155 percent and he was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.