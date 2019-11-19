Man gets 15 years for 2017 knife assault in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Clifton Eugene Smith

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty and convicted on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Clifton Eugene Smith, 56, of Salem, was convicted on the charge that stemmed from a knife attack that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Testimony during his trial revealed that Smith was riding a vehicle with the victim — Michael Todd Reid — on Dec. 26, 2017.

An argument occurred and escalated to Smith slashing the victim several times with a pocket knife, as he sat in the backseat of the car.

Reid was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He reportedly had severe blood loss due to cuts on his hands, arms, chest and thigh.

“Circuit Court Judge R. Lawton McIntosh noted the severity of the attack, as well as Mr. Smith’s extensive history of violent crimes as he imposed a sentence of 15 years in the Department of Corrections. He will not be eligible for parole,” from the release.

