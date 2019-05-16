Man gets 15 years for 2018 CVS armed robbery in Simpsonville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sean Lorenzo Crawford

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2018 armed robbery in Simpsonville.

According to a solicitor's office news release, Sean Lorenzo Crawford, 27, pled guilty and was sentenced.

During a plea hearing, evidence presented revealed that Crawford and another person robbed a CVS, located at 698 Fairview Road, on Sept. 2, 2018 at around 3:45 a.m.

According to the release, Crawford and the other person went into the store, ordered two employees and a security guard to walk toward the front checkout area, while the accomplice held them at gunpoint.

When they reached the front of the store, Crawford had an employee open all of the registers and he removed all of the cash from each register.

During this process, Crawford reportedly left his fingerprint on the inside of one of the tills.

Crawford also took an iPhone, debit card, as well as a set of work keys from the security guard before running from the store with the accomplice.

According to the release, Crawford tried to conceal his face with T-shirt during the robbery, but exposed his face and was later identified by one of the victims in the case.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.