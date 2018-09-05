News

Man gets 15 years for sexually abusing minor in Pickens Co.

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 02:11 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 02:12 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge.

According solicitor's office news release, Russell Lewis Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree on Aug. 29.

He was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evans will also be required to register as a sex offender, and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring upon his release from prison.

Evidence revealed that Evans sexually abused a minor between 2014 and 2016 in Pickens County.

According to the release, the victim was 8 years old when the sexual abuse began.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

