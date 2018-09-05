Man gets 15 years for sexually abusing minor in Pickens Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Russell Lewis Evans

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge.

According solicitor's office news release, Russell Lewis Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree on Aug. 29.

He was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evans will also be required to register as a sex offender, and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring upon his release from prison.

Evidence revealed that Evans sexually abused a minor between 2014 and 2016 in Pickens County.

According to the release, the victim was 8 years old when the sexual abuse began.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.