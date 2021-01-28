Man gets 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Walker – Courtesy of Spartanburg County Barry Barnette’s office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of two boys.

According to a news release, Daniel Walker, 53, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As part of his sentence, Walker will have to register as a sex offender, will be on lifetime GPS monitoring, as well as a no-contact provision with the victims.

According to the release, Walker admitted to inappropriately touching two boys, who were left with him to babysit.

The mother of the victims filed a complaint with the Spartanburg Police Department on Dec. 17, 2019, and the victims described what took place during a forensic examination at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Walker’s previous criminal history includes convictions for fraudulent checks, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and forgery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories