Man gets 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of two boys.

According to a news release, Daniel Walker, 53, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As part of his sentence, Walker will have to register as a sex offender, will be on lifetime GPS monitoring, as well as a no-contact provision with the victims.

According to the release, Walker admitted to inappropriately touching two boys, who were left with him to babysit.

The mother of the victims filed a complaint with the Spartanburg Police Department on Dec. 17, 2019, and the victims described what took place during a forensic examination at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Walker’s previous criminal history includes convictions for fraudulent checks, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and forgery.