Man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to child sex crime in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a child sex crime on Wednesday.

According to a solicitor’s office new release, James Prince Nash, 34, of Travelers Rest, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Nash was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will also have lifetime GPS monitoring, as well as be required to register on the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Evidence presented in court revealed that a 13-year-old came forward in April 2018, saying that Nash had been sexually abusing her for several years.

The child told a family member about the abuse and that family member then went to police the following day.

A duel investigation then started with Travelers Rest Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office based on where the abuse took place.

The child was also interviewed at the Julie Valentine Center, where she gave a detailed account of the abuse.