Man gets 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to child sex crimes

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse and photographing of girls under the age of 11.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s news release, Joshua J. Jennings, 40, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Back in March 2018, a woman came forward with two girls under the age of 11 who claimed that Jennings had touched them inappropriately several times between Jan. 2017 and the day the assaults were reported.

According to the release, a search of Jennings’ phone revealed child pornography, some believed to have been taken by Jennings.

Jennings was sentenced to 20 years in prison and he will not be eligible for parole.

The solicitor’s office said at the end of his sentence, Jennings will then be evaluated under the Sexually Violent Predator Act.

“Joshua Jennings is just the sort of predator that must be removed from our community to prevent future victims,” Solicitor David Stumbo said. “There are two young ladies whose lives will never be the same because this man had no regard for anything apart from his own twisted, sexual gratification. It is my hope and prayer that the survivors of this abuse can heal and be empowered by the knowledge that they confronted their abuser, and by doing so made sure that he was brought to justice for what he has done.”