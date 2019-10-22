Man gets 25 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin

News

by: WSPA Staff

Larry Donnell Elmore

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading to guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin on Monday in Greenwood County Courthouse.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Larry Donnell Elmore, 58, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The solicitor’s office said Elmore has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple prior convictions for trafficking narcotics.

Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit agents performed a traffic story on a vehicle driven by Elmore, who attempted to evade police before running away.

Agents caught Elmore after a brief chase.

According to the release, a large amount of cash and identification with Elmore’s name on it was found by agents.

A search of his vehicle revealed more than 100 pills that later tested positive for heroin.

