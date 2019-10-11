Man gets 25 years in prison after convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping Thursday by a Greenville County jury.

According to solicitor’s office news release, Anthony Bernard Allen, 26, was sentenced to 25 years.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Allen tied up the victim in a home on Holder Lane in Greenville following a dispute involving drugs.

The victim was beaten and driven to a dark street, and was then tied to the front passenger seat with a belt and was stabbed with a knife more than 30 times, according to the news release.

Allen then reportedly left the victim in the car in the parking lot of a church on Bluff Drive in Greenville. The victim was still tied up and unconscious when he was left in the parking.

The victim was found the next morning and was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.