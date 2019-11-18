Man gets 28 years for 2018 stabbing death in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last week.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Ivan Sosa Marqez, 26, of Greenville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Nov. 12.

Evidence presented at the plea hearing revealed that on Sept. 3, 2018 law enforcement responded to a homicide call on Three Oaks Circle in Greenville.

An investigation revealed that the victim and another man lived at a home on Three Oaks Circle.

Marquez reportedly asked the victim and his roommate if he could move in with them, and the two men agreed.

On the day of the incident, the victim and Marquez were arguing and it escalated into a fights.

According to the release, the roommate told law enforcement that Marquez got up, walked across the room to the kitchen and grabbed a large chef’s knife.

Marquez reportedly then moved back toward the victim, who started to back away, and Marquez then stabbed him in the back and in the abdomen.

According to the release, Marquez ran from the scene.