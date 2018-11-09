Man gets 30 years for 2017 deadly home invasion in Spartanburg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jarvis Stripling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty on charges related to a deadly home invasion back in 2017.

According to a solicitor's office news release, Jarvis T. Stripling, 33, was found guilty of first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after a three-day trial.

On Feb. 11, 2017, Spartanburg Police Department officers responded to a report of a home invasion with gunshots fired around 5 a.m. on Marlboro Road.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found Francisco "Frankie" Javier Villar, 28, dead with two gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that Stripling and one other man went inside the home armed with the intent of committing a robbery with the help of a third person.

Villar reportedly fired multiple shots at the intruders, but he was killed in the shootout.

One of the other intruders, Rayshon Lamar Smith, 27, of Moore, had a minor gunshot wound to his ear.

According to the release, surveillance video showed Stripling and the other entering the home and leaving.

Statements from witnesses helped investigators identify Stripling, Smith and the other accomplice.

Police later located Smith at an area hospital being treated for his injury. Smith reportedly gave several statement to police before he admitted to his involvement in the deadly home invasion a few days later.

Smith pleaded guilty to murder and other violent charges in August and received a 30-year prison sentence.