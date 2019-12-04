Man gets 30 years in prison for 2017 attempted murder in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder following a 2017 shooting.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Adrian Glenn, 37, of Spartanburg, was found guilty of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and pointing and presenting a firearm at the end of his three-day trial.

On Aug. 17, 2017, in front of a Whitlock Street home, Glenn threatened the victim with a handgun before firing five shots into the victim’s vehicle that was driving away.

According to the release, Glenn and the victim were arguing about money before the shooting.

The victim later named Glenn as the shooter when he reported the incident to police and also gave a detailed description of the suspect’s car.

Spartanburg Police Department officers arrested Glenn a short distance away from the scene of the shooting and he had a 4-year-old child in his vehicle.

According to the release, Glenn’s previous criminal record included convictions for unlawful carrying of a weapon, discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime carrying more than a year in prison, receiving stolen goods, false information to police and failure to stop for a blue light or siren.