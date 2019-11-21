Man gets 35 years in prison for 2018 double-murder in Seneca

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the murder of two men in 2018.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Steven Reynolds, 20, of Seneca, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, armed robbery and malicious injury to personal property.

On Sept. 10, 2018, Reynolds reportedly shot and killed Timothy Caldwell and David Thomas Tranah during an armed robbery.

Reynolds also reportedly shot an unoccupied vehicle belonging to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office prior to the murders, causing approximately $2,000 to $10,000 in damage to the vehicle.

“The incident in question occurred in an area of Seneca known as ‘The Compound.’ This is an area known to law enforcement as a hotbed of criminal activity, specifically significant drug, theft, and homeless activity,” according to the solicitor’s office release.

Reynolds allegedly frequented the area and had a longstanding relationship with Caldwell.

At the time of the shootings, both Caldwell and Tranah were staying at “The Compound,” and Reynolds went to the area to get something that Caldwell owed him, which was speculated to be a drug-related debt.

After the deadly shootings, Reynolds left the scene, but was later taken into custody by law enforcement at a home in Oconee the following day.

“I would like to commend the combined efforts of our office and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to secure this lengthy prison sentence for Steven Reynolds. Today’s outcome ensures our community will not be endangered by Mr. Reynolds for decades to come. This case highlights the violent consequences of the drug epidemic facing our communities nationwide,” Solicitor David Wagner said.