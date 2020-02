(WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after a Pickens County jury convicted him on child sex charges on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Jason Riley Galloway, 37, was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Evidence presented at his plea hearing revealed that between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 22, 2017 Galloway sexually assaulted two victims between the ages of 3 and 6 years old on several occasions at his home in Pickens County.