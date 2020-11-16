Man gets 50 years after pleading guilty to charges from 2019 triple homicide case in Abbeville Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to charges stemming from a 2019 triple homicide case in Abbeville County.

According to a news release, Elijah Ty Rez Head, 20, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime during a plea proceeding Friday morning at the Greenwood County Courthouse.

Head reportedly went to an apartment in Abbeville in July 2019 reportedly acting like he wanted to purchase or trade guns with two of the three victims — Johntavier Moss, 25, and Steven Tinch, 26 — but reportedly had “pre-meditated intent to rob the two men.”

While at the apartment, a fight occurred and Head pulled out a gun, fatally shooting Tinch and Shirley Jones, 62 — Tinch and Moss’ grandmother.

According to the release, Head shot Moss at least once during the first encounter, and then left the apartment, and the left the scene with two females from Greenwood in a white vehicle.

Head reportedly went back to the apartment approximately four minutes later and fatally shot Moss five times, while he was on the phone with Abbeville County 911.

According to the release, Head also reportedly shot a 24-year-old man six times who had come into the apartment to help the victims. That man survived the shooting and reportedly helped investigators identify Head.

Head was taken into custody by investigators the next day while he was hiding at a motel on Highway 221 in Greenwood.

“This was such a senseless taking of human life,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the proceeding. “While nothing can truly dull the pain of loss that they have suffered, we are glad that the families of our victims could come to the courtroom today to watch the killer of their loved ones convicted and sent off to prison for the essentially the rest of his life. I hope that this also continues to send a clear message to our community that we will fight with every tool the law makes available to us to keep our families safe.”

Head was sentenced to 50 years in prison on each of the three murder charges, 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and five years in prison on the weapon charge, with all charges to run concurrently.