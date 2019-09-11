Man gets 65 years for shooting 2 men at Gaffney restaurant

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Eddie-Motts--WEB_1522190905967.jpg

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after shooting two men at a downtown Gaffney restaurant.

61-year-old Eddie Motts was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a three-day trial.

According to the solicitor’s office, Motts got into an argument with a fellow customer in March 2018 at Harold’s Restaurant on North Limestone Street when he was asked to leave the business.

Motts returned moments later, shooting the business’s owner in the chest and side and another customer in the leg.

Gaffney Police arrived and found Motts still holding the gun.

Both shooting victims survived their injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store