Man gets 65 years for shooting 2 men at Gaffney restaurant

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after shooting two men at a downtown Gaffney restaurant.

61-year-old Eddie Motts was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a three-day trial.

According to the solicitor’s office, Motts got into an argument with a fellow customer in March 2018 at Harold’s Restaurant on North Limestone Street when he was asked to leave the business.

Motts returned moments later, shooting the business’s owner in the chest and side and another customer in the leg.

Gaffney Police arrived and found Motts still holding the gun.

Both shooting victims survived their injuries.