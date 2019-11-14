Man gets 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation, exploitation of a minor charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty this week to multiple charges related to the solicitation and exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Bunky Balcombe pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.

In June 2017, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the use of the internet for the solicitation and sexual exploitation of a children in the county.

During the investigation, an investigator with the sheriff’s office posed as a minor girl and, while online, Balcombe reached out to the investigator he believed was a girl and solicited sexual activity.

Balcombe then reportedly traveled to meet the girl at a location in Greenville County.

A search warrant was obtained for Balcombe’s cell phone and investigators found several images of child pornography on the device.

“Investigators discovered that he had previously corresponded with a 15-year-old minor who resided in Spartanburg County,” according to the release. “Evidence regarding this interaction was turned over to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Balcombe was found to have over 200 clothed and unclothed images of the minor. Investigators found Balcombe had requested numerous nude pictures and met the minor for sexual activity.”

According to the release, Balcombe was sentenced to 8 years.

Balcombe consented to turning over his computers and will be required to register as a sex offender.