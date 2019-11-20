Man gets life in prison for 2018 deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting death of Latonya M. Richards.

According to solicitor’s office news release, Derrick Burnside, 46, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the 2018 shooting death of Richards, 35, of Roebuck.

Richards’ body was found in a car parked in front of Phresh Threadz, a business located on Highway 29.

According to the release, the shooting happened a few days after Richards told Burnside she wanted to end their relationship.

Her body was found in the front seat of a white SUV.

Surveillance footage from a security camera recorded Burnside and Richards fighting inside the business before he pulled out a handgun and shot her.

Richards ran to her parked car in the front of the business before she was shot a second time.

Burnside then left the scene and later crashed his vehicle on Irby Road near his home on Damson Plum Court.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Burnside.

He later confessed to the shooting in an interview with investigators.

“This case is a good illustration of the deadly potential of domestic violence,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Derrick Burnside schemed to take the life of a person he couldn’t be with any more. I hope he spends the balance of his life in prison thinking about the consequence of his pathetic actions.”

Burnside will serve every day of his prison sentence and he is not eligible for parole or early release.

According to the release, his previous criminal record included two convictions for criminal domestic violence, second-degree burglary, grand larceny and false information to police.