Man gets life sentence for Spartanburg woman’s murder

BERKELEY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Lowcountry man will spend life in prison for killing a Spartanburg mother.

Jerald Howard was found guilty Thursday of murdering Nicole Goodlett following a trial in Berkeley County. 

WCBD reports the jury also returned with a guilty verdict for desecration of a grave after several hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors say Howard killed Goodlett, his girlfriend and the mother of his twins, in 2014.

Goodlett was reported missing in March 2014. Her burned remains were found in a wooded area behind a Lowcountry school between November 2015 and April 2016.

Authorities say Howard attended the school, which is near his childhood home. 

Investigators say Howard’s cell phone records showed searches for “can you identify a burned body” and “how authorities identify a burned body.” 

Howard was charged with murdering Goodlett in 2018.

WCBD reports Howard did not testify and the defense called no witnesses during the trial.

Howard’s lawyer reportedly told the jury that prosecutors could not say how or where Goodlett was killed, and had no evidence that Howard killed the mother of three.

Nicole Goodlett (Provided photo)


