Investigators at scene of crash involving church bus in Anderson County, S.C., August 13, 2023 (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a church bus Sunday night in Anderson County was given bond.

7NEWS previously reported the crash happened on Old Williamston Road near Amberwood Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The bus belonged to Labor of the Field Church.

The church said all 19 men on the bus were hurt, four of whom were in critical condition with broken collar bones and hips.

Joel Cristobal Ajqui was charged with three counts of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and driving without a license.

Ajqui appeared before a judge Thursday morning and was given a $47,323 bond.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.