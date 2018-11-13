Man helps rescue pilot from ocean near Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - A man says he helped rescue a pilot from the ocean Monday afternoon, after his plane went down in the water near Springmaid Beach and Myrtle Beach State Park.

The pilot was the only one on the plane and is recovering at Grand Strand Medical Center. According to audio from liveatc.net, the pilot told air traffic control his plane went through "moderate turbulence" before going into the ocean at around 2 p.m.

Belton Platt says he was preparing tables for a banquet at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton near Springmaid Beach, when he ran towards the ocean and the plane.

"The first sound I heard was a whirring sound and I looked up and the plane was going down," Platt said. "I took off my hat, took off my shirt, took off my shoes as I was going and got in the water."

Another man on the beach ran into the water with Platt, fighting through waves and wind to reach the pilot.

"I prayed that God would at least turn the plane a little bit so I could try to pull the wing and get it to turn, so the guy could reach the man in the plane and pull him out," said Platt. "Coincidentally, it worked."

The other man grabbed the pilot and Platt carried him to the shore.

"I was holding him, just talking to him, making sure he was still breathing and staying with me," Platt said. "He just kept saying, 'Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!'"

Platt was fine, but Myrtle Beach's fire chief says the pilot possibly suffered critical injuries.

Platt says even though he can't swim, he wouldn't let that stop him.

"Nobody else was there, so I just had to get there and help," he said.

According to flightaware.com, the plane was flying from Cumberland, Maryland, to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The FAA is helping investigate what caused the plane to go down.