Man high on bath salts shoots at fireflies mistaking them for alien lasers, say police

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE) - Suspected bath salts, green lasers, and fireflies — state police say they're all part of this story that put two people in jail.

Troopers say 30-year-old Jesse Shields and 22-year-old Katherine McCloskey were high on suspected bath salts during a bizarre chain of events early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the pair from Clinton County had a "bad trip" and thought that fireflies were green lasers coming from aliens who were after them.

State police say Shields fired his revolver in the air to scare away the lasers and then ran to a nearby home on Long Run Road in Lamar Township, where he asked the homeowner to call the cops because something was chasing them.

While the person was on the phone with 911, officials say Shields broke a window before he left the home and then went to the next-door neighbor's house and broke another window there.

State police say the owner of that home was able to get the gun from Shields, who asked if he could take a shower to get the "goo" off his body because it was burning his skin.

Shields and McCloskey are both facing a slew of charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

They were both unable to post bail and taken to the Clinton County Prison.