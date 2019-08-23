Man hit by train in Greenwood Co. dies at hospital

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died after he was hit by an oncoming train earlier this month.

According to a coroner’s office news release, Travis Terrell Turner, of Greenwood, was on the railroad tracks in the area of North Hospital Street and Cokesbury Road on Aug. 18.

Turner was hit by the train and was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Coroner Sonny Cox said Turner died from blunt force trauma and his death was deemed an accident.

