Man hit, killed while attempting to cross I-85 in Anderson Co., coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning by a tractor trailer on Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Royal Christopher Oliver Hall, 35, of Easley, attempted to cross the interstate at about 2:49 a.m. near mile marker 35.

Hall was hit by an 18 wheeler in the fast lane of the interstate and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

