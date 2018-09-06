Man hospitalized after shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Taylors.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene of a shooting.
It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home park in the 900 block of West Lee Road.
The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Sergeant Ryan Flood, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said the victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Armed, dangerous man sought for shooting in Asheville
- Townville School shooting suspect Jesse Osborne officially charged
- Mexican, deported multiple times, sentenced on gun charges in Greenville
- 2 early morning shootings reported in Taylors, one man dead and another injured