Man hospitalized after shooting in Greenville Co.

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 05:31 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 10:45 AM EDT

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Taylors.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene of a shooting.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home park in the 900 block of West Lee Road.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Sergeant Ryan Flood, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said the victim is in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

