Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Portland International Airport

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff , Elise Haas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting at Portland International Airport early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the baggage claim area near carousel 8. A witness told KOIN 6 News there was a scuffle at the carousel before the gunfire,

Officials with the Port of Portland confirmed a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The lower arrivals lane is blocked off but people picking up passengers are being directed to the upper level. The taxi and rideshare lanes are open.

