SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man was injured in a shooting that happened at an area park Tuesday morning.

According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, the shooting happened at Duncan Park just before 11:10 a.m.

Littlejohn said a man was shot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more information at this time.