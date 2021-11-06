Man identified after shooting in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in Simpsonville.

According to the coroner’s office, there was a shooting incident on Willow Branch Drive.

The coroner and Simpsonville Police Department reported to the area at approximately 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The coroner reports the victim was involved in an altercation with another individual. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Elijah Lee Thornton, 20, of Greenville.

The case remains under investigation by the Simpsonville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

