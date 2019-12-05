Man in critical condition after being found in wooded area of Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in a wooded area off U.S. 178 in northern Greenwood County, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s being investigated as an attempted murder.

Zach Haygood says he’s been familiar with that stretch of U.S. 178 near Walt’s Shoals Junction Station, near where the victim was found, for most of his life.



“I’ve been here almost all my life, just about,” he said. “All my life and never had any trouble.”

Greenwood County deputies said a landowner was hunting when they found the man unconscious, lying near the wood line on U.S. 178 around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

“I don’t understand why somebody would do something like that because I mean you just got to get really low and try to hurt somebody to do that…it’s not right at all,” Haygood said. “I don’t understand.”

Haygood said it’s a quiet area with a close-knit community.

“Around here a lot of people are family, you know, friends turn into families, look out for each other,” he said.



The victim was identified and taken to Self Regional Healthcare, where according to deputies, he was reported as being in critical condition. The man’s identity is not being released because of the ongoing investigation, according to a press release from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t really you know understand why somebody would do that,” Haygood said.