Man in critical condition after found in wooded area of Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are investigating an attempted murder after a man was found critically injured in a wooded area in the county Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies met up with a property owner in a wooded area off of Highway 178 North and they found an unconscious man lying in the wood line.

Greenwood County EMS crews responded to the scene and the man was taken to Self-Regional Heathcare where he was listed to be in critical condition.

The victim has been identified, but his identity is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Greenwood and Abbeville county investigators are working the incident as an attempted murder at this time.