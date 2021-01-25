Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Asheville; person of interest ID’d

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that happened at a home Sunday night.

According to a police department news release, officers received a 911 call in regard to a person who had been shot in a home on Hanover Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the chest inside his home.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition at this time.

According to the release, officers spoke with witnesses who said the victim was sleeping in his bed when the shooting occurred outside of the home.

Police said the suspect in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

According to the release, another adult and two children were also in the home at the time of the shooting and four shell casings were found.

Police said they have identified a person of interest and the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.