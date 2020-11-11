Man in critical condition after shooting on Granada St in Asheville, investigation underway

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man is in critical condition after being shot several times early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to Granada Street in west Asheville after receiving a report about someone who had been shot.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot several times, and officers started providing medical care until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Criminal Investigations Section detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 828-252-1110.

