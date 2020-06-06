Man in critical condition after shooting on White Horse Rd. in Greenville Co.

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on White Horse Rd. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1721 White Horse Road.

The victim is an adult man who suffered at least gunshot wound and is in critical condition at a hospital, deputies said.

They say at this time, no suspect(s) have been identified.

This is an active investigation and investigators urge anyone that may have information concerning this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.