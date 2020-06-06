Man in critical condition after shooting on White Horse Rd. in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on White Horse Rd. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1721 White Horse Road.

  • Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on White Horse Rd. (WSPA)
  • Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on White Horse Rd. (WSPA)
  • Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot on White Horse Rd. (WSPA)

The victim is an adult man who suffered at least gunshot wound and is in critical condition at a hospital, deputies said.  

They say at this time, no suspect(s) have been identified.

This is an active investigation and investigators urge anyone that may have information concerning this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories