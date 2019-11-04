Man in critical condition after Upstate shooting

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man is in critical condition after he was taken to a Greenville hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release the victim was driven in a personal vehicle to St. Francis Hospital.

The victim arrived at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say the victim is in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and details are limited.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

