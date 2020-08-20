WATCH LIVE: Man in custody after incident involving off-duty officer at Walmart in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man is in custody following an incident involving an off-duty officer inside an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, a man reportedly started fighting with the off-duty officer inside of the Walmart, located on Dorman Centre Drive in The Dorman Centre shopping center.

The man then allegedly jumped on the officer.

A witness at the scene told us that the man jumped on the officer and then stabbed the officer in the face.

Littlejohn said the man was taken into custody.

The witness said that Walmart was also closed to customers at this time because of the incident.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more information at this time.