Man in custody after threatening victim with chainsaw in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in custody after threatening victims with a chainsaw Saturday night.

The man was wanted on charges of Attempted Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Damage to Property.

There were several calls made to Raleigh Police between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. regarding a man with a chainsaw frightening victims along South Saunders Street.

Police say the man was stopping his car at various locations, getting out, and starting up his chainsaw.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street where the suspect was using a chainsaw to menace the victim, police said.

A city-wide “be on the lookout” was issued to other police officers while the man was on the loose, according to police.

The suspect’s name will be released once he is formally charged.