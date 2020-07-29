Man in ICU after shot in driveway on Gantt Drive in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a location on Gantt Drive at around 5:30 a.m. after a man was found shot in a driveway.

The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the victim remains in the Intensive Care Unit at this time.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

